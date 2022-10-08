Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shankar Mahadevan Finds 'Mini Manna Dey' In 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Contestant

Music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were impressed with the performance of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Atanu Mishra and called him "Mini Manna Dey" on the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 3:19 pm

Music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were impressed with the performance of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Atanu Mishra and called him "Mini Manna Dey" on the show. 

The 9-year-old contestant, who hails from West Bengal, told the judges that he idolises the late singer and before starting his practice, he worships him.

Atanu stunned the judges and audience with his rendition of the track 'Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen' from the movie 'Waqt'. After listening to his melodious voice, judges Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan praised him and said he is a true follower of the late singer Manna Dey.

Shankar said: "We must name him as the 'Mini Manna Dey' of our show today itself."

Anu also added: "It's very exciting to see such an extraordinary talent on the stage of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'. We all got emotional as we could literally feel Manna Dey's presence through Atanu's voice."

He called him the true devotee of the legendary singer: "I have understood that you are a true 'bhakt' of Manna Da and the song that you have sung is a 'qawwali' from the time when we were all kids. But the way you sang it, it was just fantastic.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

Related stories

Aditya Narayan Quits Hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' After 15 Years

Neelanjana Ray Wins Rs 10 lakhs As She Lifts The Trophy Of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shankar Mahadevan Anu Malik Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Atanu Mishra Manna Dey Zee TV Indian Singing Show Reality Show Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls