Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Temple Before 'Pathaan' Song Launch

Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Temple Before 'Pathaan' Song Launch

A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan visiting the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' has gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan at Red Sea International Film Festival IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 3:56 pm

A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan visiting the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' has gone viral.

A video of Shah Rukh making his way late at night to the temple surrounded by police officials is doing the rounds on social media. He made sure that people do not recognise him and chose an all black outfit. According to reports, SRK performed puja.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Pathaan. It will also see a cameo by superstar Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh even performed Umrah in Mecca after he finished the shooting schedule of his film 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone