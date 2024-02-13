A few days ago, India got a huge win internationally when 8 Indian Navy veterans were released by Qatar after they had been sentenced to die in the middle eastern country on charges of espionage. The diplomatic win was lauded by people not just in India, but also on a global level. India’s might under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by all. However, when all of this was happening, it started being reported that Shah Rukh Khan was also asked to intervene in the matter, and it helped in the PM getting this huge win.
Shah Rukh Khan has now, however, denied any such claims unequivocally. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani shared a statement from Shah Rukh Khan on this matter. The statement read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasising the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan’s participation in this matter. Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan, like many other Indians is very happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best (sic).”
Shah Rukh Khan had recently visited Qatar’s capital, Doha. He had gone there to attend the AFC final. Shah Rukh Khan was there as a special guest of honour. It was probably from here itself that the rumours started of him being involved in this entire matter. Good that King Khan has now gone ahead to clarify his side in this matter and he has given all the credit to the government of India.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting UAE. He is there for inaugurating a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which promises to be one of the biggest Hindu temples in the world. Narendra Modi will also travel to Qatar after that and discuss different ways in which the ties between the two countries can be strengthened.