Shah Rukh Khan Brings Lord Ganpati Home With AbRam, Feasts On Modaks

Keeping up with his tradition of bringing home Lord Ganpati every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan this time around welcomed the god with AbRam. or as he likes to fondly call him, "The li'l one".

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 10:11 pm

As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its biggest festival, SRK welcomed the god to his Mannat residence in the Bandra area. The father-son duo then feasted on the modaks (dumplings with sweet stuffing) to their hearts' content.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sharing a picture of Lord Ganpati on social media, SRK wrote in the caption: "Ganpatiji welcomed home by li'l one and me. The modaks after were delicious; the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!"

Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

