Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sebastian Roche Cast In Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'

Actor Sebastian Roche has boarded the cast of the Paramount Plus series "1923".

Sebastian Roche
Sebastian Roche Instagram: @sebastianroche

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:40 pm

Actor Sebastian Roche has boarded the cast of the Paramount Plus series "1923". 

The show is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed series "Yellowstone", with Taylor Sheridan attached to write and direct. 

According to entertainment website Deadline, Roche, known for his performance in series "The Young Pope" and "The Man in the High Castle", has been cast in a recurring role.

Details regarding his character are under wraps.

The limited series features Hollywood veterans Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the lead.

It will follow the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion.

Sheridan is attached to executive produce the show along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. 

The series is currently in production in Montana and will premiere on OTT in December. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sebastian Roche Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Yellowstone 1923 Paramount Plus Tv Series The Young Pope The Man In The High Castle
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means

Indian Navy's New Symbol Inspired By Chhatrapati Shivaji: How It Looks And What It Means