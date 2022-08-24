Season 2 Of Phishing Crime Drama 'Jamtara' To Premiere On September 23

The Indian crime drama streaming series 'Jamtara', which tells the story of intricate small scale scams of India and their repercussions, is set to return with its second season.

The official synopsis of the show describes it as the powerful visual of an enormous banyan tree in the middle of nowhere with hundreds of mobile phones hanging from it as it gets deeply embroiled in cyber crime.



The series tells the story of young school drop-outs who cook up an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.



The returning season is all about what grows into India's next huge scam with Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) at the helm of it while Gudiya (Monika Panwar) and Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar) fight back in their own ways.



In addition, Amit Sial will also reprise his role alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season will also feature new cast members Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa.



Produced by Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point, season 2 of 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' has been directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava.



The show, which serves a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power is set to drop on Netflix on September 23.