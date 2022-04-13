Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Sarita Choudhury Set To Lead HBO Max Series 'The Colony'

Actress Sarita Choudhury will lead 'The Colony', a series that will stream on HBO Max. It will be based on 2018 feature film 'Stray Dolls'.

Sarita Choudhury Instagram/ @sarita_choudhury

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 5:28 pm

Actor Sarita Choudhury is all set to lead ‘The Colony’, a series that will stream on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the drama will be written and produced by Sonejuhi Sinha and Charlotte Rabate. It will be based on Sinha and Rabate’s 2018 film ‘Stray Dolls’. 

Billed as a suspenseful and darkly humorous twisted family drama, ‘The Colony’ exposes the pressures and tropes facing an immigrant family and what happens when they are dragged into a world of crime.

Loosely set in the world of ‘Stray Dolls’, the show presents a story about an unlikely criminal coming into her own and the noble aspiration of success in America turning to perversion.

In addition to headlining the series, Choudhury will also serve as an executive producer along with Nicholas Weinstock of Invention Studios.

The half-British, half-Indian actor is best known for starring in movies such as ‘Mississippi Masala’, ‘Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love’, ‘Lady in the Water', ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2’, ‘The Green Knight’ and ‘After Yang’.

Choudhury most recently played Seema Patel in another HBO Max series ‘And Just Like That…', the ‘Sex and the City’ revival drama.

[With Inputs From PTI]

