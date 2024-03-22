Sara Ali Khan Doesn't Want To Set An Example For Her 'Smart' Brother Ibrahim, Offers Him Advice Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut

Sara Ali Khan inherits her talents from a massively successful family of film stars: her father, Saif Ali Khan, her mother, Amrita Singh, and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The actress set foot in the industry in 2018 and has since carved a niche for herself in the competitive industry. Her wit and charm has garnered a huge fan-base, ranging all ages.
With Sara already an established name in Bollywood, all eyes have now turned to her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The budding actor is all set to make his acting debut.
Now, talking to ANI, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress opened up about how talented her younger brother is and the advice she has for him, before he sets his foot in the industry.
When asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling through her work, the actress firmly said, “No.” She then went on to heap praise on him, and justify why she doesn’t want to become a role-model figure for him. “My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won’t drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us.”
Ibrahim is currently in the midst of filming for a couple of projects. He is preparing for his highly-anticipated debut film with a Dharma Productions venture titled ‘Sarzameen’ opposite Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, he also has an untitled rom-com film being directed by Shauna Gautam, in which he will share screen space with Khushi Kapoor.
Extending her best wishes for his Bollywood debut, Sara Ali Khan went on to say, “I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child.”
Meanwhile, the actress is basking in the release of her latest project, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ In the pre-independence era film, Sara has taken on the role of an unsung hero, Usha Mehta, who was the founder of the Congress Radio, which was pivotal during the Quit India Movement. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.