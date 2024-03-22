Sara Ali Khan Doesn't Want To Set An Example For Her 'Smart' Brother Ibrahim, Offers Him Advice Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut

When asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling through her work, the actress firmly said, “No.” She then went on to heap praise on him, and justify why she doesn’t want to become a role-model figure for him. “My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won’t drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us.”