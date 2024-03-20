Khan was last seen in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ She was seen playing the role of Bambi Todi in the murder mystery that was directed by Homi Adajania. She will be next seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ This period drama set in the Pre-Independence era will see her playing the role of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter. She will be sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Anand Tiwari. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video from March 21 onwards.