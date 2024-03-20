Sara Ali Khan is in the news with the back-to-back releases that she has this week. After the phenomenal response that she received for ‘Murder Mubarak’, the actor is now gearing up for ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ In a recent interview, she talked about being brought up in a diverse family and how she is choosing to stay authentic and genuine in her expressions.
In a conversation with Galatta India, Sara Ali Khan talked about being raised in a family that has diverse beliefs. She said, “I was born to a secular family, in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic. The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me, but anybody around me, I will stand up.”
The actor added how the audience perceives her work tends to bother her. She mentioned that she is affected when the audience does not like her movies. However, she also added that her personal choices should not be commented upon. She said, “My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that’s my decision, and I’ll never apologize for that.”
Khan was last seen in ‘Murder Mubarak.’ She was seen playing the role of Bambi Todi in the murder mystery that was directed by Homi Adajania. She will be next seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ This period drama set in the Pre-Independence era will see her playing the role of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter. She will be sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Anand Tiwari. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video from March 21 onwards.