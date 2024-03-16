‘Murder Mubarak’ On Netflix Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma’s Film Is A Confusing Cocktail Devoid Of Any Mystery

Homi Adajania tries to work his magic by creating a quirky scenario filled with some of the most bizarre settings, but he isn’t able to pull off what he did with something like a ‘Being Cyrus’. He tries his level best to better the story that was given to him at hand, but where he faulters is not being able to turn it around and make it into something that not only gives you a murder mystery chill, but also takes the route less taken. By the end of it, you’re wanting to see some spark of Homi Adajania which you keep expecting to come in the form of a post-credit scene or anything, but sadly, nothing clicks. What was sad to see that he didn’t even get the continuation right at some spots. In one shot Karisma Kapoor is not wearing sunglasses and talking to Pankaj Tripathi during the memorial, and in the very next shot when someone gets a call, and she turns back, she is back with the sunglasses. What the heck!