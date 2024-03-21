‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan Gives A Performance Of A Lifetime

Amazon Prime Video has been on a high. Just a couple of days back they released around 69 titles which they shall be releasing over the next few months. Now, they’ve released one of the last titles from their titles announced last year, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. The film takes you back to the pre-independence times in India. It promises to give you a glimpse of the era when the Britishers were trying to do everything possible so as to make Indians suffer in their own land. But among the numerous freedom fighters, there were even some who had gone unrewarded, yet they kept on doing their duty towards the nation quietly without anyone noticing. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ tells the story of one such unsung hero.
Advertisement
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’: Story
In the midst of India’s freedom struggle in 1942, when the Quit India Movement was at its peak, Britishers tried to stop all forms of communication between Indian freedom fighters. That was done so that Indians couldn’t plan an uprising or do any activity against the British government. However, a brave young girl (Sara Ali Khan) starts an underground radio station taking a huge risk of life. She uses this radio station to spread the message of unity among people. Also, she tried to pass on important messages to the freedom fighters who couldn’t otherwise communicate with each other due to the sanctions by the British government. This sets off a thrilling chase with the British authorities who try to figure out how their plans were getting quashed and how Indian freedom fighters were able to co-ordinate and know each other’s plan so perfectly. The rest of the story revolves around this cat-and-mouse chase between the two parties involved.
Advertisement
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’: Cast & Crew
Direction: Kannan Iyer
Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Nell, Benedict Garrett, Godaan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 2 Hour 13 Minutes
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ will be remembered for Sara Ali Khan’s performance and for how Emraan Hashmi once again tried to break his image and do something strikingly different from whatever he has done in the past. The performances speak volumes and make the film worth your time. Not to forget the way the writers have managed to get the nitty-gritties of the Quit India Movement nicely. The setting of the film also is brilliant and gives you the thrills at the exact necessary points. You may debate over the correctness of all the information that’s given, as the interpretation of history always differs from eye to eye. Despite that, just as a thriller, this is a great One Time Watch. I am going with 3.5 stars.