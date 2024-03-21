‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan Gives A Performance Of A Lifetime

In the midst of India’s freedom struggle in 1942, when the Quit India Movement was at its peak, Britishers tried to stop all forms of communication between Indian freedom fighters. That was done so that Indians couldn’t plan an uprising or do any activity against the British government. However, a brave young girl (Sara Ali Khan) starts an underground radio station taking a huge risk of life. She uses this radio station to spread the message of unity among people. Also, she tried to pass on important messages to the freedom fighters who couldn’t otherwise communicate with each other due to the sanctions by the British government. This sets off a thrilling chase with the British authorities who try to figure out how their plans were getting quashed and how Indian freedom fighters were able to co-ordinate and know each other’s plan so perfectly. The rest of the story revolves around this cat-and-mouse chase between the two parties involved.