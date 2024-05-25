Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt’s Love On His 19th Death Anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his father, the late iconic star Sunil Dutt, on his 19th death anniversary on Saturday, expressing that he holds onto his memories and love.

The Print
Sanjay and Sunil Dutt Photo: The Print
info_icon

Sanjay took to Instagram and shared some pictures with his father, including a still from their 2003 film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'.

The 'Torbaaz' actor captioned the image: “Holding onto the memories and your love, Dad. You remain a guiding light in my life. Miss you today and every day."

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in West Mumbai. He was 75.

Sanjay will next be seen in Prem’s 'KD - The Devil', an actioner starring Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta.

He also has 'Welcome to the Jungle' in the pipeline, which features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal, among others.

