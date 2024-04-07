Art & Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi's 'Life In Technicolor': 'Can There Be A Greater Gift Than Tranquil Nature?'

On the occasion of World Health Day, actress Sanjana Sanghi appreciated the gift of tranquil nature for both mental and physical health.

Sanjana Sanghi Photo: Instagram
Sanjana, who was last seen in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller film 'Kadak Singh', took to Instagram and shared sun-kissed pictures of herself, wearing a sky blue satin co-ord set.

The snaps show her sitting in a garden along with a furry friend. She is basking in the sun and posing with the beautiful flowers.

Sanjana is flaunting her natural beauty in the pictures.

The post is captioned: "Life in technicolor. This #WorldHealthDay and everyday, can there be any greater gift than that of tranquil nature for our health, both mental & physical? I don't quite believe so. And I know Japan's all about the cherry blossoms, but our desi blossoming beauties are right up there."

On the professional front, Sanjana is known for her work in movies like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

