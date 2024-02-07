Now during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vanga was questioned about Johar’s comments and if he was surprised to hear it. To which, the filmmaker said, “He messaged me during Kabir Singh also and had put a long message on Instagram for Kabir Singh that he loved the film. He genuinely liked it, even though I didn't expect that he would like Kabir, but when he did, I was expecting that he would love Animal as well, which he did.”