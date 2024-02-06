In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the director revealed that his son has watched ‘Animal.’ Vanga’s son is seven-year-old, and he is named Arjun Reddy. The director revealed that his son watched an edited version of ‘Animal.’ The director said, “What we did was, we removed all the scenes he shouldn’t be watching, put a new edit on a hard disk, and showed that to him. This was during New Year’s in Goa. He saw the film, but I’ve chopped all the A-rated scenes.”