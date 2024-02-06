Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ has been called out by the audience for its violence and misogynistic content. Despite these criticisms, the cast and crew of the film have defended it in several interviews. In a recent interview, the director revealed that his seven-year-old son has watched the film. He talked about how his son reacted to the movie.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the director revealed that his son has watched ‘Animal.’ Vanga’s son is seven-year-old, and he is named Arjun Reddy. The director revealed that his son watched an edited version of ‘Animal.’ The director said, “What we did was, we removed all the scenes he shouldn’t be watching, put a new edit on a hard disk, and showed that to him. This was during New Year’s in Goa. He saw the film, but I’ve chopped all the A-rated scenes.”
Sandeep Reddy Vanga also revealed the one scene that his son liked. In the same interview, the director said that his son liked the underwear exchange scene that takes place between Ranbir Kapoor and Upendra Limaye. He said, “He said (my son) that the underwear action scene was very funny.”
Reacting to the criticism ‘Animal’ has received for its misogynistic content, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also opened up about what his wife thought about the film. He mentioned, “I get genuine feedback at home. She felt that there was a lot of bloodshed. She didn’t say anything about misogyny and all.”
Even months after its release, ‘Animal’ continues to dominate all discourse online. The movie has been called out by the audience and critics for its scenes that glorify violence. The movie has grossed over Rs 900 crore at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix.