Shahid Kapoor To Reportedly Portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In 'OMG 2' Director Amit Rai's Next Epic

“‘Shivaji’ is Amit’s passion project, and when he pitched the idea to Ashwin, he was blown away by its vision and writing. The duo wasted no time and quickly zeroed in on Shahid Kapoor as according to them he is the best fit for the lead role. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. Also, given their past collaborations including ‘OMG,’ discussions between Ashwin and Amit about the film’s production were swift. Shahid was equally enthusiastic about the idea and eagerly came on board,” a source close to the film’s development revealed.