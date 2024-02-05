Shahid Kapoor To Reportedly Portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In 'OMG 2' Director Amit Rai's Next Epic

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting and gearing up for the release of his much-awaited unique romantic drama ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ alongside Kriti Sanon. In the midst of it all, it seems like the actor is also currently in talks with ‘OMG 2’ director Amit Rai for an upcoming film titled ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.’
As per reports, Shahid Kapoor will be starring in another grand historical film, being helmed by Amit Rai, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
A close source revealed to Pinkvilla in an exclusive report that Shahid Kapoor, because of his versatile acting skills, previous works and successful collaborations, is in advanced discussions with Amit Rai to portray the iconic historical figure in a grand-scale film. The project is set to be produced by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films.
“‘Shivaji’ is Amit’s passion project, and when he pitched the idea to Ashwin, he was blown away by its vision and writing. The duo wasted no time and quickly zeroed in on Shahid Kapoor as according to them he is the best fit for the lead role. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. Also, given their past collaborations including ‘OMG,’ discussions between Ashwin and Amit about the film’s production were swift. Shahid was equally enthusiastic about the idea and eagerly came on board,” a source close to the film’s development revealed.
The movie aims to shed light on one of the most daring, bravest episodes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, and the producers are still exploring collaboration with a leading studio before kicking off the pre-production phase. The source went on to add, “While Shahid has agreed in principle to spearhead the film, all the paperwork and announcements will happen once a studio comes on board the project. The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film.”
If reports are true, then the upcoming movie will be one of the most big-budget productions in Indian cinema, and will celebrate the heroic legacy of the iconic warrior on the big screen, whilst also adding another grand historical project to Kapoor’s varied filmography. However, an official announcement from the director and/or the actor himself is awaited.
Till then, you can watch the actor on the big screens in his upcoming film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ releasing on February 9.