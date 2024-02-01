Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie is titled 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first collaboration and fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen. The trailer and songs have already been liked by the audience. The title of the film is quite long. It is inspired by the popular song by Raghav. Recently, in an interview, Shahid defended the film title being too lengthy. Read on to know what he said.