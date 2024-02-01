Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie is titled 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first collaboration and fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen. The trailer and songs have already been liked by the audience. The title of the film is quite long. It is inspired by the popular song by Raghav. Recently, in an interview, Shahid defended the film title being too lengthy. Read on to know what he said.
Shahid Kapoor Has THIS To Say About The Long Title Of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is all set to hit the screens on February 9, 2024. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor, giving justification to the long title of his film said that it's is fine for romantic comedies to have such long-ish titles. He gave examples of 'DDLJ and 'Jab We Met'.
Advertisement
He said, “I remember when DDLJ came out, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All the titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, that was the vibe and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long, we don’t know what they are saying,’ but when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles''.
Advertisement
Shahid also gave example of the title of his film 'Jab We Met' as he said, "I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘what is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title was not a thing."
Advertisement
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The romantic comedy also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the screens on February 9, 2024.
Advertisement
Kriti didn't have a great 2023. Her three releases-'Shehzada', 'Ganapath' and 'Adipurush' tanked at the box office. Shahid made his OTT debut with web series 'Farzi'. He was also seen in the film 'Bloody Daddy'. He received rave reviews for his performances in both projects.