Sandcastle To Ebony Black – 5 Times Nimrat Kaur Embraced Mesmerising Shades With Absolute Grace

Nimrat Kaur, the woman of grace and poise never fails to woo her fans with her trendy wardrobe choices. Every time she walks at an event, she makes heads turn with her vibrant smile and chic fashion acumen. While there's no shade that she can't stun her fans with, we got our hands on five mesmerizing colours from her wardrobe that the actress donned with absolute grace and panache.

The Sandcastle

Wrapped in a nice sandcastle shade of yellow, Nimrat Kaur exuded utter charm and poise in this western trench coat. She ditched any fancy look for the outfit and instead went for a mid-parted sleek ponytail. Trendy, isn't it?

Swan White

Nimrat Kaur stole countless hearts by donning the most adorable shade of white. The actress wore a swan white silk gown and let her pretty tresses fall over her shoulder. The look passes for an old-school one and we are totally in love with it.

The Sky

Nimrat Kaur has always stunned her fans with her aesthetic traditional style and her simple yet elegant taste in clothing. Draping a beautiful shade of sky blue, she chose to adorn herself with a classy saree and a silver-lined blouse to go with it. She has always looked gorgeous in her simplest most classy traditional attires and this one comes as our most favourite look of hers.

Multi-hued

Well, she does don all her colours with grace and we also meant all of them together. Nimrat Kaur chose a hand-woven multi-coloured indo-western wear and beautiful brass floral earrings to complete the look. The smile adds to the look and we are head over heels in love with it.

Ebony Black

Nimrat Kaur once again flatters us all in this ravishing black ebony bodycon piece. This look hints at her bold but beautiful side of personality and her choice of minimalistic design of earrings points to her classy style statement again.