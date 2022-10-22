Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Is Recovering From Dengue, Won't Host Upcoming Episode Of Weekend Ka Vaar

He is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen, starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 6:30 pm

Superstar Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and is now recovering well. Salman was last seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. While he will not be a part of Colors TV’s upcoming episode Weekend Ka War, he will resume work soon after his recovery.

"Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now," his manager tells Hindustan Times. His team also shared that he should be fine to resume work sooner than you think. “He will be fine to start shooting after Diwali,” updated his manager.

Currently, Karan Johar has stepped into Salman’s shoes. The new promo for the show features the filmmaker inside the Bigg Boss house. The reality TV show is also believed to announce the news of Salman’s health scare on the show. However, the new teaser gives no update.

Salman is making his return as agent Tiger in the upcoming Tiger 3. Sharing a new poster, Salman tweeted, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

He is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen, starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. Earlier, he also unveiled a new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Entertainment Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Television Show OTT Platforms Salman Khan Mumbai

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin fell 2.3%, Ethereum Dropped 2%, XRP Up 5.1% Amid Volatile Trading

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin fell 2.3%, Ethereum Dropped 2%, XRP Up 5.1% Amid Volatile Trading

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape