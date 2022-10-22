Salman Khan Is Recovering From Dengue, Won't Host Upcoming Episode Of Weekend Ka Vaar

Superstar Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and is now recovering well. Salman was last seen on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. While he will not be a part of Colors TV’s upcoming episode Weekend Ka War, he will resume work soon after his recovery.

"Salman contacted dengue and is recovering well now," his manager tells Hindustan Times. His team also shared that he should be fine to resume work sooner than you think. “He will be fine to start shooting after Diwali,” updated his manager.

Currently, Karan Johar has stepped into Salman’s shoes. The new promo for the show features the filmmaker inside the Bigg Boss house. The reality TV show is also believed to announce the news of Salman’s health scare on the show. However, the new teaser gives no update.

Salman is making his return as agent Tiger in the upcoming Tiger 3. Sharing a new poster, Salman tweeted, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

He is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen, starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. Earlier, he also unveiled a new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”