Sai Tamhankar On Mental Health: I’ve Faced Mental Health Issues, I’m Glad That I Was Aware Of It

In the wake of World Mental Health Week, a lot of celebs have come out in the open and spoken up about mental health and how important it is to maintain good mental health. Sai Tamhankar speaks up about how to create awareness among people and the importance of mental health in everyone’s life.

Have you ever faced mental health issues?

Of course, I have faced mental health issues. I am glad that I was aware of it. There were people who advised me for my own good. Sometimes something is happening to you and you can’t even recognize it.

Could you share more about when and how it happened?

So, my experience of facing mental illness happened during the first lockdown. My leg was broken and I was at home, all by myself for 7 months and it was quite ridiculous. I had to take therapy because of it. I am aware that I was drifting from being the person I am and I realized it, and I took therapy and I got back on track. Today it has only made me stronger and more aware. And it has made me a more sensitive person.

What should be done to create more awareness?

Just like we do the census, I feel every person’s counselling must be compulsory. Every person in this country should be counselled once every 6 months. It's like your mind and brain detox, and there is nothing to be ashamed of to get your mind and brain aligned.

What’s the secret to not letting negativity affect your mental health?

As an artist when I stepped into this field, I think I gave the right to people to judge me. I chose it. So, I should own it, and everyone should do the same. The secret to not getting affected by mental health issues or to keep them at bay is, don’t let any kind of trolls affect you. It should be your choice of what to take to your heart and what to keep at bay. Maintaining good health is especially important for celebrities because they are public figures and they are in the constant public eye. Our field is very demanding in terms of our time and energy and the kind of emotions we put in for a particular part. So, I think it is the number one priority to be mentally healthy.

How important is mental health for physical health?

I think a mentally healthy person is automatically a physically healthy person. There is one life, and I think we should live it to the fullest rather than spend our time correcting our own problems. Get done with your problems once and for all and lead a happy and positive life.

What importance do people near you hold when it comes to mental well-being?

It is also very important for one to surround oneself with positive people and positive energies. Do not ignore your mental health. It is very much interconnected with your physical health.

On parting shots, what message would you like to give everyone?

Mental health is extremely essential. It should be included as your topmost priority. It is only you who can protect yourself mentally and emotionally. It is nobody else. So, I feel everybody must practice some kind of mental focus and taking care of oneself and it should be a daily practice. Taking some time off should be a part of your daily practice. Also doing what you like, just for your own happiness is very important.