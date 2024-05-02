Sai Ketan Rao Reacts To 'Imlie' Going Off-Air, Shares The Reason Behind Dropping TRPs

Since its premiere in 2020, ‘Imlie’ has grown to become one of the most loved serials on television. The show has been making headlines recently. Producer Gul Khan confirmed that this Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer will be going off air soon. In a recent interview, Rao has broken his silence and has reacted to this news. The actor used to play the role of Agastya and Surya in the hit serial.
In a conversation with Times Now, Sai Ketan Rao talked about ‘Imlie’ going off-air. He talked about how people loved him as Agastya Singh Chaudhary. He said that when his character died, his fans were deeply impacted. He mentioned how people were connected to his character. He also revealed that his family members also asked him about the death of Agastya. Rao talked about how he believed that Agastya’s death was one of the reasons behind the dropping of TRPs.
The actor said, “As an actor, of course, I am putting in all my efforts, but people don't digest it so easily. They saw Agastya dying and then they saw me again as Surya. Maybe this was the reason, the TRP went down. Even after being in the top 10 of TRP almost every week, the channel has given their decision to us. I only got to know a couple of days back.”
He continued, “It's all a part and parcel of my journey and I am thankful to the makers for this journey. Not many main leads get the chance to play double roles. I will be back soon.”
Produced by Gul Khan, ‘Imlie’ initially featured Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. After their exit, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra were roped in as leads. Currently, Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy play the key roles.