Sai Ketan Rao-Adrija Roy Starrer 'Imlie' To Go Off Air, Producer Gul Khan Confirms

It was speculated that Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer 'Imlie' might go off-air. Producer Gul Khan has cleared the air.

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie Photo: Facebook
Since its television premiere in 2020, ‘Imlie’ has grown to become one of the most loved television serials. The show captured the attention of the viewers when it was first launched with Sumbul Touqueer and Fahman Khan in the lead roles. As the show progressed, the makers decided to revamp the show and they introduced Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy. However, despite the new twists and turns, it was reported that the TRP of the show kept dropping. It was speculated that the show might go off-air. In a recent interview, producer Gul Khan broke her silence and cleared the air.

Earlier, it was reported that ‘Imlie’ might take a generational leap and introduce new characters. It was speculated that the show would introduce fresh faces to keep the audience glued to the serial. But producer Gul Khan has other fans. She addressed the rumours and cleared that the serial will not be implementing any new creative strategies, rather they have decided to draw the curtain on the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, Khan confirmed that ‘Imlie’ will go off the air soon. She said, “It’s had a great run and now it’s time to wrap it.”

The serial initially featured Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles. Their chemistry became a talking point amongst the viewers. However, their departure from the show led to a significant generational leap. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra, then, stepped in as the new leads. Following their exit, the lead roles are now played by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy. Recently, Rao made news when it was reported that he got into an accident while shooting for a scene on top of a moving bus.

