Sai Ketan Rao-Adrija Roy Starrer 'Imlie' To Go Off Air, Producer Gul Khan Confirms

Since its television premiere in 2020, ‘Imlie’ has grown to become one of the most loved television serials. The show captured the attention of the viewers when it was first launched with Sumbul Touqueer and Fahman Khan in the lead roles. As the show progressed, the makers decided to revamp the show and they introduced Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy. However, despite the new twists and turns, it was reported that the TRP of the show kept dropping. It was speculated that the show might go off-air. In a recent interview, producer Gul Khan broke her silence and cleared the air.