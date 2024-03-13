Popular television actor Sumbul Touqueer shot to fame with her role as Imlie in the show ‘Imlie.’ But what made her even more popular was her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ The young actor is constantly linked to her co-stars. Earlier she was linked to Fahmaan Khan. Now she is linked to Mishkat Varma. In a latest interview, the actor talked about how she feels about these rumours that are circulated about her.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul Touqueer opened up about her relationship rumours with Fahmaan Khan and Mishkat Varma. She recalled how it used to affect her, but as she has started to establish herself in the industry, she revealed that she has grown a thick skin, and it does not affect her even more. She said, “It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen.”
The actor added, “But now I have realized that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor, then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can’t do anything about it.”
Sumbul Touqueer is currently being seen in ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.’ She is playing the role of IAS officer Kavya Bansal. She is seen alongside Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere. Her chemistry with Varma has become the talk of the town. Fans are in awe of the screen presence these two actors share in the show.