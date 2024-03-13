In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumbul Touqueer opened up about her relationship rumours with Fahmaan Khan and Mishkat Varma. She recalled how it used to affect her, but as she has started to establish herself in the industry, she revealed that she has grown a thick skin, and it does not affect her even more. She said, “It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen.”