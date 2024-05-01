Fahmaan Khan Dating Shweta Tiwari? 'Imlie' Actor Reacts And Quashes Rumours

In a conversation with Telly Masala, Fahmaan Khan talked about the rumours which linked him to Shweta Tiwari. He quashed the reports and called them fake. He said that he talked to Shweta Tiwari about these rumours and they laughed at them. He said, “My dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari. We laughed so much; we were like ki ‘ye pagal wagal ho gaye hai kya.’ Main poora time guru chela chela kare jaa raha hoon aur ye alag league pe hi chale gaye hai. Immediately mujhe laga ki bhes ki aankh, kya hai yeh!’”