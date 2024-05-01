Fahmaan Khan Dating Shweta Tiwari? 'Imlie' Actor Reacts And Quashes Rumours

Best known for playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in ‘Imlie’, Fahmaan Khan recently turned heads when reports of him dating Shweta Tiwari broke the internet. Multiple reports alleged that the actor is dating Tiwari who is 10 years older than him. The rumors reached a crescendo when fans started talking about it on fan pages on social media. In a recent interview, Fahmaan Khan cleared the air and addressed the rumours.
In a conversation with Telly Masala, Fahmaan Khan talked about the rumours which linked him to Shweta Tiwari. He quashed the reports and called them fake. He said that he talked to Shweta Tiwari about these rumours and they laughed at them. He said, “My dating rumors with Shweta Tiwari. We laughed so much; we were like ki ‘ye pagal wagal ho gaye hai kya.’ Main poora time guru chela chela kare jaa raha hoon aur ye alag league pe hi chale gaye hai. Immediately mujhe laga ki bhes ki aankh, kya hai yeh!’”
Khan continued, “Mujhe laga ki main pagal ho gaya hoon kya, itna kyu gussa ho raha hoon iske baare mein.”
The rumours of their relationship went viral when Tiwari’s ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, shared a video that featured Tiwari and Khan. The video, which went viral, showed them wearing masks, hinting that they might have met during the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared the space in ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.’
Shweta Tiwari became a household name when she starred in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ where she played the role of Prerna Sharma. The actor was last seen in ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ where she played the lead role. Fahmaan Khan, on the other hand, is known for his work in popular television serials like ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, and ‘Krishna Mohini’ to name a few.