Saanand Verma: The Impact Of Covid Has Led To A Surge In Depression And Mental Health Issues

Recently president Draupadi Murmu, in an interview with Smriti Irani, spoke about depression and mental health. The interview became massively popular, and people all over got some good learnings on how to better their mental health and stay away from anxiety and depression. Saanand Verma says that this couldn’t have come at a better time, as after Covid, mental health concerns have increased.
“The impact of Covid has led to a surge in depression and mental health issues. This unprecedented event has shaken people, causing widespread distress. The situation worsened by financial difficulties, especially in a country like ours, where income distribution isn’t perfect. Many faced financial struggles. With lockdowns preventing people from working, it was inevitable that mental health was affected. The authorities should pay special attention to helping people cope with these challenges and enhance their mental well-being,” he says.
He adds, “Nowadays terms like mental health, peace of mind, depression, and sanity have become quite common. It’s not just adults; even teenagers and children are experiencing these issues, influenced by the atmosphere at home. The environment and family dynamics play a crucial role in the energy transfer to everyone, be it a teenager or anyone else.”
He says that the cases of alcohol and drug abuse has also gone up. “If you’ve noticed, after Covid, there’s an increase in substance abuse among the youth. Teenagers are getting into drugs, with weed becoming quite prevalent. This situation is concerning, and it’s essential to address it. The younger generation is turning to substances, thinking it might bring them mental peace and relaxation. There’s a rising trend of drug use, especially among 15-16-year-olds,” he says.
He adds, “This situation isn’t right, and it’s crucial to take action because the new generation is consistently moving towards substance abuse. They perceive it as a way to find mental peace and cope with stress, whether it’s related to studies, future plans, or career aspirations. Nowadays, even kids are thinking about their future, and they’re engrossed in mobile phones, getting exposed to content that isn’t suitable for their mental health.”
The actor says that there needs to be an emphasis on outdoor presence of kids. “In the age of the internet and smartphones, where kids spend less time on playgrounds and more on game consoles, it’s vital to consider the impact on their mental growth. Playing games on mobile phones won’t make them geniuses. The situation needs attention, and concrete steps are necessary to divert the focus of youngsters towards positive, creative, and socially responsible activities. It’s crucial for them to understand humanity, social causes, and the importance of goodness. Encouraging these values is essential for the well-being of today’s youth,” he says.
He says that, at times, too much information also makes the situation worse. “The prevalent culture of sharing everything nowadays has led to an overload of data, causing the mind to be overwhelmed. This excessive flow of information has negative consequences on mental health, resulting in fewer geniuses being produced. It’s crucial to limit exposure and information overload. Maintaining a calm and focused mindset is essential. Being selective about the information we expose ourselves to is crucial for a focused and purposeful life. Instead of being inundated with countless types of information, it’s better to stay focused on what is relevant to our goals, upbringing, personality, and the life we want to lead,” he says.
Ask him how he takes care of his mental health, and he says, “I take care of my mental health by maintaining a focused attitude. I dedicate my attention entirely to the work that matters in my life, focusing on tasks that I believe will bring me advantages as an actor or singer. I prioritize acting and singing, as the latter holds a special place in my heart, being a passionate singer. I only invest time in things that have a purpose in my life. For other aspects that don’t contribute to my goals, I simply don’t pay attention. I keep my mind clear, maintaining a neutral attitude. I express my opinion on what I find good or not, speaking from the heart. Living in the moment is essential for me – I don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. I prioritize day-to-day living and ensure I’m stress-free.”
He adds, “If something starts to stress me out, I promptly remove it from my mind. I firmly believe that I am the commander of my mind, and no thought can enter without my permission. If something does manage to sneak in, I swiftly kick it out. This approach helps me maintain my sanity and preserve my mental peace and overall mental health.”