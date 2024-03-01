Saanand Verma: The Impact Of Covid Has Led To A Surge In Depression And Mental Health Issues

Ask him how he takes care of his mental health, and he says, “I take care of my mental health by maintaining a focused attitude. I dedicate my attention entirely to the work that matters in my life, focusing on tasks that I believe will bring me advantages as an actor or singer. I prioritize acting and singing, as the latter holds a special place in my heart, being a passionate singer. I only invest time in things that have a purpose in my life. For other aspects that don’t contribute to my goals, I simply don’t pay attention. I keep my mind clear, maintaining a neutral attitude. I express my opinion on what I find good or not, speaking from the heart. Living in the moment is essential for me – I don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. I prioritize day-to-day living and ensure I’m stress-free.”