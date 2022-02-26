Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Mahajan's Wife Natalya Ilina Writes An Emotional Note

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina, who has family friends in Ukraine, is concerned about them and is constantly checking on them. She has written an emotional note for them.

Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Mahajan's Wife Natalya Ilina Writes An Emotional Note
Rahul Mahajan, Natalya Ilina Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 12:08 pm

On February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine through a television speech, many television and Bollywood celebrities express their concern and share their views on social media about the ongoing war. Reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina, who has family friends in Ukraine, is concerned about them and is constantly checking on them. She has taken to social media to write an emotional note for them.

Ilina wrote, "My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian…My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine (sic)."

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra On Russia-Ukraine War: There Are Innocent Lives Living In This War Zone

Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

Sonu Sood Expresses Concern Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis

She further wrote, "I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity. I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar (sic)." 

According to a report in TOI, Russia's attacks on Ukraine are continuing unabated on the second day, and the capital Kyiv has been targeted in a series of explosions. Reports say Ukrainian forces are engaging with Russian soldiers just outside the capital city. The Ukrainian president has said that 137 people were killed on the first day of the Russian invasion, including civilians.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Russia Ukraine Russian President Russia-Ukraine Tensions Bigg Boss World War II Actor/Actress Bollywood Rahul Mahajan India Russia Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

‘Love Hostel’ Movie Review: Bobby Deol Kills It As The Poker-Faced Assassin In A Badly-Written Thriller

‘Love Hostel’ Movie Review: Bobby Deol Kills It As The Poker-Faced Assassin In A Badly-Written Thriller

Lilly Singh Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts: Shares Video On Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence And Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their First Child

Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Sean Penn In Ukraine To Shoot Documentary On The Russian Invasion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs