On February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine through a television speech, many television and Bollywood celebrities express their concern and share their views on social media about the ongoing war. Reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina, who has family friends in Ukraine, is concerned about them and is constantly checking on them. She has taken to social media to write an emotional note for them.

Ilina wrote, "My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian…My family was basically formed as a child of WW2… where Russians were against Germans… Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine (sic)."

She further wrote, "I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity. I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar (sic)."

According to a report in TOI, Russia's attacks on Ukraine are continuing unabated on the second day, and the capital Kyiv has been targeted in a series of explosions. Reports say Ukrainian forces are engaging with Russian soldiers just outside the capital city. The Ukrainian president has said that 137 people were killed on the first day of the Russian invasion, including civilians.