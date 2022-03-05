Russia-Ukraine War: Films On Wars That You Can Catch Up On Netflix Over The Weekend

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for quite some time now. While Ukraine has been providing a brave resistance, Russia has yet not ceased its attack on the country, and every now and then there is some news on the same. Many major film production houses have boycotted Russia over the same, and are not going to release their upcoming films in the country. Even Netflix has reportedly decided to stop screening films and shows from Russia as a sign of protest against the war.

Amidst the ongoing war, here are a few films on Netflix that you can binge-watch over the weekend:

‘The Guns Of Navarone’ (1961)

‘The Guns Of Navarone’ is a thrilling World War II epic packed with drama and action. When all other attempts fail, the Allies send a small squad of highly capable — but strangely mixed — soldiers to enter the island. It's far from an easy assignment, and it only gets worse when problems and tragedies strike. Threats of capture and treachery follow them around at all times, and there's no assurance that they'll work together as a team. In reality, one of these heroes has already made the decision to murder another. This is an all-time classic thanks to plenty of thrilling action and tense suspense.

‘Apocalypse Now Redux’ (1979)

‘Apocalypse Now Redux’ is an enhanced version of the classic ‘Apocalypse Now’, a Vietnam War-era descent into violence and a perilous loss of sanity. Willard, an army operative, is dispatched into the jungle to take down Kurtz, a renegade Special Forces colonel who is waging his own kind of war — one that is unusually merciless and violent — and attracting followers. Willard's search for him will take him through a terrifying mix of terror and discovery. ‘Apocalypse Now Redux’, a violent, philosophical, and gorgeously filmed epic, is indelibly etched in cinema history as one of the defining war films.

‘Stripes’ (1981)

There aren't many war comedies on the market. But every now and again, a success story emerges, such as ‘Stripes’, which combines the rigours of army basic camp with actor Bill Murray's laid-back charm. Murray plays John Winger, whose life has taken a turn for the worst, prompting him to join with his closest buddy. It would be an understatement to say they're not cut out for the army, yet despite all odds, these slackers discover love and success — as well as the joy of seeing their fool of a commanding officer receive his due desserts. ‘Stripes’, a goofy, compulsively enjoyable comedy starring some of the finest comedians of the 1980s, is a welcome diversion from the normal grimness of war.

‘We Were Soldiers’ (2002)



In ‘We Were Soldiers’, war is a gruelling grind and perhaps fruitless activity, but the soldiers participating — and their loved ones back home — seek to act with integrity, decency, and professionalism. This movie follows various troops as they go into the Vietnam War. They're largely Americans, led by the experienced Lt. Col. Hal Moore, but there's also a Vietnamese colonel grappling with the apparently never-ending stream of war. While the fights continue, people at home try to remain strong, focused, and steady.

‘Eye In The Sky’ (2015)



‘Eye In The Sky’ provides a unique, sombre, and serious look at the reality of modern drone warfare. The film shows high-level police work with experts, technologists, and undercover spies to plan an attack on a group of suicide bombers hiding underground in Kenya. Ordering an assault on a friendly country is tough enough, especially when the US and UK must juggle their different bureaucracies — but avoiding the all-too-human collateral damage may be the most difficult obstacle. ‘Eye In The Sky’ offers an uncompromising look at the high-stakes moral quandaries of modern combat.

‘Mosul’ (2019)



‘Mosul’, a gritty and action-packed drama, immerses viewers in a high-stakes Middle Eastern struggle. Kawa, a young Kurdish police officer, joins the SWAT unit of Nineveh. These are all troops who have endured personal grief at the hands of ISIS and wish to retaliate, but Kawa isn't permitted to see the big picture or grasp the goal of each operation. In a shroud of secrecy and brutality, he must navigate the turmoil and bloodshed that surrounds him as he gradually becomes a member of the team. ‘Mosul’ provides a unique glimpse at the on-the-ground conflict in Iraq, namely the regaining of Mosul.

‘The Outpost’ (2020)



‘The Outpost’ is a visceral experience that immerses you in the midst of a conflict zone. It's a dramatised factual story about ‘Camp Custer’, a US outpost in Afghanistan surrounded by mountains. It has no higher ground. It's a notoriously dangerous location, but the guys stationed there have no choice but to do their best - even when a horrific attack occurs. ‘The Outpost’ expertly depicts both the dread of conflict and the bravery required in war, and it carries a powerful impact.