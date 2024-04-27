‘Ruslaan’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma’s Actioner Performs Decently, Earns Rs 60 Lakh

Meanwhile, Aayush had previously talked about being compared to a dog after his first film tanked. He told YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, “That day is what made me. I was facing a lot of things till then but when I was compared to a dog that day I had a thought. When my son grows up and goes on the Internet and reads about his father, (he will read) some person wrote that ‘his father is a dog’ that for me was… When my son and daughter grow up they should read good things about their father. They should be proud of me. And a big portal wrote about me that I am a dog, ‘Aayush Sharma is a dog .’”