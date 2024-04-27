‘Ruslaan’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma’s Actioner Performs Decently, Earns Rs 60 Lakh

Salman Khan‘s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma’s latest film ‘Ruslaan’ released on April 26. The film, which has been massively promoted by Aayush, kicked off its box office journey by minting Rs 60 lakh on its first day. The film’s first day box office collections are more than what ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ collected on its day one, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
As for Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer relationship comedy, it collected Rs 50 lakh on its first day just last week. However, Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk’, which was released in February, collected Rs 4 crore on its opening day. ‘Crakk’, an actioner, did not feature an A-lister, per se.
Coming back to ‘Ruslaan’, the film saw an overall occupancy of 6.42 percent. In Mumbai, with 303 shows, its occupancy remained at 7.50 percent and in Delhi-NCR, with 357 shows, the occupancy stood at 7 percent.
The film also had a star-studded premiere night ahead of its release, and it was attended by Aayush’s brother-in-law, superstar Salman Khan, who had launched Aayush in 2018 with ‘Loveyatri’. The two actors were then seen together in 2021’s ‘Antim’. Finally, with ‘Ruslaan’, Aayush has moved past Salman Khan’s banner. Speaking about the same, Aayush said at the film’s trailer launch, “I think when you get to work outside of your family, you get to learn a lot of new things. Ruslaan is the result of everything I have learnt.”
Meanwhile, Aayush had previously talked about being compared to a dog after his first film tanked. He told YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, “That day is what made me. I was facing a lot of things till then but when I was compared to a dog that day I had a thought. When my son grows up and goes on the Internet and reads about his father, (he will read) some person wrote that ‘his father is a dog’ that for me was… When my son and daughter grow up they should read good things about their father. They should be proud of me. And a big portal wrote about me that I am a dog, ‘Aayush Sharma is a dog .’”
Besides Aayush Sharma, ‘Ruslaan’ also stars debutante Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Telugu star Jagapathi Babu and actress Vidya Malvade of ‘Chak De! India’ fame.