Roar Of Ruslaan India Tour Starts On April 17, Team To Visit 7 Cities In 7 Days

Talking about the upcoming tour, Aayush said: "The ‘Ruslaan’ tour is more than just a series of events—it's an opportunity for us to connect with audiences from all walks of life. As we travel from Ahmedabad to Kolkata and everywhere in between, we're excited to bring the magic of Ruslaan directly to the people. These city tours allow us to engage with fans on a personal level and share our passion for the film in a way that transcends screens. It's a chance to celebrate cinema, culture, and community, and I can't wait to see the impact it has on audiences across the board.”