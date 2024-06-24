Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood

Bollywood has always been a melting pot of diverse talents from across India. Over the years, several regional actors have transitioned to Bollywood, captivating audiences with their remarkable performances.
1. Aroh Welankar (‘Chandu Champion’)
Marathi cinema’s rising star, Aroh Welankar, made his Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film ‘Chandu Champion’. With his talent and dedication, Aroh was poised to become the next big name to bridge the gap between regional and Hindi cinema.
2. Kshitee Jog (‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’)
Kshitee Jog shines in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, seamlessly transitioning from Marathi cinema to Bollywood. Her compelling performance adds depth and authenticity to the film, showcasing the immense talent regional actors bring to the industry.
3. Adinath Kothare (‘83’)
Adinath Kothare, a celebrated actor in Marathi cinema. He did achieve national recognition for his role as cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the 2021 Hindi film ‘83’. This movie brought him wider exposure in the Hindi film industry.