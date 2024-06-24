Art & Entertainment

Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood

Bollywood has always been a melting pot of diverse talents from across India. Over the years, several regional actors have transitioned to Bollywood, captivating audiences with their remarkable performances. Here’s a look at some of these talented actors who have made a significant mark in Hindi cinema.

Aroh Welankar, Kshitee Jog, Adinath Kothare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood has always been a melting pot of diverse talents from across India. Over the years, several regional actors have transitioned to Bollywood, captivating audiences with their remarkable performances.

Here’s a look at some of these talented actors who have made a significant mark in Hindi cinema.

1. Aroh Welankar (‘Chandu Champion’)

Marathi cinema’s rising star, Aroh Welankar, made his Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film ‘Chandu Champion’. With his talent and dedication, Aroh was poised to become the next big name to bridge the gap between regional and Hindi cinema.

2. Kshitee Jog (‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’)

Kshitee Jog shines in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, seamlessly transitioning from Marathi cinema to Bollywood. Her compelling performance adds depth and authenticity to the film, showcasing the immense talent regional actors bring to the industry.

3. Adinath Kothare (‘83’)

Adinath Kothare, a celebrated actor in Marathi cinema. He did achieve national recognition for his role as cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the 2021 Hindi film ‘83’. This movie brought him wider exposure in the Hindi film industry.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  2. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe
  4. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Bohri Kadal, Mosque Damaged
Entertainment News
  1. Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood
  2. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  3. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  4. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
  5. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Changes Gears After Virat Kohli Dismissal
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Igor Stimac's Remarks Intended To 'Malign' AIFF: India Football Federation Hits Back At Ex-Coach
  4. India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss
  5. Netherlands Vs Austria UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. 3 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Cargo Ship Dali Leaves For Virginia
  2. Malaysia Airlines Flight To Bangkok Makes A U-Turn Due To A Pressurisation Issue
  3. UK's Princess Anne In Hospital After Being Allegedly 'Kicked By A Horse'
  4. Seoul Says North Korea Has Resumed Balloon Launches Likely To Drop Trash In South Korea
  5. Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show On Horseback At Vogue World Paris
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages