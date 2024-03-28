Art & Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Describes How Her Heart Was 'Cracked Open' By A Tennis Player

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson shared that her connection with an unnamed sports star changed her life.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Rebel Wilson Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson shared that her connection with an unnamed sports star changed her life.

Reflecting on her love life, the actress told people.com: "It was like a rollercoaster. Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They're like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren't that ever invested'."

“And then, here was somebody where (I) felt so invested in and even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit’."

Wilson, who announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma last year, shares that the experience has changed her life and her attitude towards love.

Advertisement

The actress said: "I describe it as cracking open my heart. Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls… that's what it did to me. And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, ‘Oh, that's nice’. But I don't think I'd ever understood that until I felt that for a person."

Wilson said she still struggles to understand why the situation has proven to be so transformative for her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It could have been that just the guys I was dating just weren't the one. Or that, also, I wasn't open to intimacy that much back then, so I never allowed myself to feel real feelings. And then the first time was with the tennis player," she said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained