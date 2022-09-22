Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rasika Dugal To Star In Dramedy 'Little Thomas'

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Delhi Crime 2', will next be seen in a dramedy titled 'Little Thomas'.

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal Instagram/ @rasikadugal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 1:16 pm

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Delhi Crime 2', will next be seen in a dramedy titled 'Little Thomas'.

'Little Thomas' is a film directed by National Award-winning director Kaushal Oza. Rasika and Kaushal have previously collaborated on a short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh'.

Talking about the new project Rasika said: "Little Thomas is a beautiful and lyrical story about a Goan family."

"I have known Kaushal since we were students at FTII. He has a quiet and unique style of storytelling which I am naturally drawn to. Shooting times are always chaotic but I feel we are creating something special."

The production went on floors recently and will be shot across Mumbai and Goa for a month.

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Mirzapur 3', 'Adhura', 'Spike', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', and 'Fairy Folk'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rasika Dugal Actor Rasika Dugal Delhi Crime Delhi Crime 2 Dramedy Little Thomas Kaushal Oza Mirzapur Season 3 India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming