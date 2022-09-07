Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rasika Dugal Starts Shooting For Another Schedule Of 'Mirzapur' Season 3 In Lucknow

Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur' in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow.A

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:12 pm

Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur' in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow.

Rasika has received immense love for her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in both seasons of Mirzapur and is now all set to reprise her role for the third season.

Rasika says: "Shooting in Lucknow is always wonderful, the energy and the vibe of the city is exhilarating. I always look forward to the 'Mirzapur' shoots, feels like coming back home. I am looking forward to good food and an amazing shooting experience."

For the two seasons of the said series, Rasika walked away with praises for embodying the role of a woman from a small town with the power to change the course of events in the series.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar, and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Excel Entertainment.

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Adhuraa', 'Spike', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and 'Fairy Folk'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rasika Dugal Actor Rasika Dugal Delhi Crime Mirzapur Mirzapur Season 3 Lucknow Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal Excel Entertainment India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic