Home Art & Entertainment

Rasika Dugal On Two Years Of 'Mirzapur 2': Audience Love Is Exhilarating

Rasika Dugal has been a game changer after the release of the popular OTT series 'Mirzapur', which is all set for a third season.

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal Instagram

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 1:39 pm

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 1:39 pm

The show garnered immense popularity across the nation, making Rasika's character Beena Tripathi a household name.

On the second anniversary of Season 2 of the show, Rasika shares her experience of being an important member of the 'Mirzapur' family.

Rasika said: "The love the audience showers on 'Mirzapur' is always exhilarating. I enjoy being Beena and graphing her journey over seasons has been such an experience."

"The cast and crew of Mirzapur have been excellent collaborators who make the process of filming as special as the outcome."

"A lot of gratitude for clocking two years and still being so alive in the minds of our audience. The audience keeps saying they can't wait for Season 3. I can't wait to share the new season with them too."

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Spike', 'Adhura', 'Fairy Folk' and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Visually told

Culture & Society

