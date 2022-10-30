Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor To Do Special Dance Number For Bosco Martis' 'Rocket Gang'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to appear in a special dance number for the upcoming film 'Rocket Gang.’

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 1:05 pm

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, whose mythological adventure film 'Brahmastra' proved to be a saving grace for the already suffering Bollywood, has been roped in to appear in a special dance number for the upcoming film 'Rocket Gang', the directorial debut of choreographer turned director Bosco Leslie Martis. 

The teaser of the song will be released on Monday. Ranbir and Bosco have worked together on several projects including Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha' and 'Rockstar'. Hence, the actor decided to come onboard for the song as a mark of appreciation for his friend.

Talking about the collaboration with his dear friend for the number, Bosco said: "I am so thrilled to have Ranbir as the special guest. He is a great actor and a great dancer. I have choreographed the entire song and I am really happy. I am excited to release the song's teaser on Monday and see the response of fans."

'Rocket Gang' is a dance horror-comedy-drama which stars Aditya Seal in the lead along with Nikita Dutta and child artistes from popular dance reality shows.

The film will debut in theatres on November 11.
 

