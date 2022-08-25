Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Rocks As DJ Shiva To Pritam's Music In 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

A new track composed by Pritam, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Arijit Singh, from the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' was released on Thursday.

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 7:14 pm

A new track, composed by Pritam, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and sung by Arijit Singh, from the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' was released on Thursday.

Titled 'Dance Ka Bhoot', the song presents the perfect combination of Ranbir's dance moves and an upbeat, colourful vibe.

Related stories

‘Brahmastra’ Will Take Indian Culture To The World, Says S.S. Rajamouli

Ayan Mukerji Makes A Nationalist Pitch In His 'Brahmastra' Back Story Video

Ranbir Kapoor: 'Deva Deva' From 'Brahmastra' Makes One Feel Spiritually Powerful With Rare Ease

Talking about the song, Ranbir said in a statement, "I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience 'Dance Ka Bhoot'. This is my character Shiva's introduction song in the film, and I can't wait for my fans to groove to it.

"I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to 'Dance Ka Bhoot' like they have given to 'Kesariya' and 'Deva Deva'."

The music video of the track features Ranbir as DJ Shiva, and has its music composed by hitmachine Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by Arijit Singh. The song is touted to be the 'Celebration of Brahmastra'.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam said: "Dance Ka Bhoot is the third Brahmastra track. This song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it."

The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Director Ayan Mukerji, who has worked with Pritam and Amitabh in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', had a "tremendous experience" working with Pritam, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

"Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience. Both 'Kesariya' and 'Deva Deva' have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well," Ayan said.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Brahmastra Part One Shiva Deva Deva Pritam Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie Dance Ka Bhoot Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions