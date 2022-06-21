Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Ram Charan To Make A Special Appearance In Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Actor Ram Charan is likely to jive for a special number in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. He apparently didn't even think twice before agreeing to be a part of the song.

Salman Khan and Ram Charan Wikipedia

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:01 pm

'RRR'-fame Ram Charan, who is currently working for his next with director Shankar Shanmugham, is likely to jive for a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Reportedly, the South star will make a cameo appearance with Khan in the film. The idea of having Charan on board for a special cameo in the song came from the team.

Charan apparently agreed to be a part of the song right away. It is supposed to be a thrilling number that is displayed on a big scale. The song's main attraction will be Charan and Khan's chemistry and their signature moves.

Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh for the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film.

Set to release on December 30, the Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day. 

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie RRR Pooja Hedge Venkatesh
