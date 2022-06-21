Ram Charan To Make A Special Appearance In Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'RRR'-fame Ram Charan, who is currently working for his next with director Shankar Shanmugham, is likely to jive for a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Reportedly, the South star will make a cameo appearance with Khan in the film. The idea of having Charan on board for a special cameo in the song came from the team.

Charan apparently agreed to be a part of the song right away. It is supposed to be a thrilling number that is displayed on a big scale. The song's main attraction will be Charan and Khan's chemistry and their signature moves.

Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh for the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film.

Set to release on December 30, the Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day.

[With Inputs from IANS]