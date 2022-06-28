Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/RKAY' Teaser Out Now

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor's upcoming film 'RK/RKAY' starring Mallika Sherawat and Kubbra Sait is all set to release on July 22.

Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/RKAY' Teaser Out Now
Rajat Kapoor YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:10 pm

The teaser of Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/RKAY' starring Ranvir Shorey and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles is out now. Kapoor is seen as the protagonist in the movie.

Sherawat has shared the teaser on her social media handle. The teaser opens up a question to the audience while revealing a little bit about the suspense behind the lost character in the film.

It revolved around the hunt for a missing character named Mahboob.

The film produced by Priyanshi Films (Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare) stars Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

Nflicks Pvt. Ltd. (Nitin Kumar & Satyavrrat Gaud) Presents a Mithya Talkies & Priyanshi Films production 'RK/RKAY' written and directed by Rajat Kapoor.

The film will be released in the theaters on July 22.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Sai Pallavi Announces New Film 'Gargi' On Her 30th Birthday

I Always Carry Nervous Energy Before A New Film, Says Akshaye Khanna

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Rajat Kapoor Mallika Sherawat Kubbra Sait RK/Rkay Teaser Launch Film Release
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live