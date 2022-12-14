Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 3 Films To Relive The Magic Of The Showman’s Movies

‘Mera joota hai Japani, yeh patloon Englishtani, sar pe laal topi Russi ... phir bhi dil hai Hindustani’, the legacy of this song continues and so does that of its artist.

One of the prominent members of the oldest family of Bollywood and the Kapoor Khandaan, Raj Kapoor, was one of the pioneering names who redefined filmmaking and laid the foundation of what we call Bollywood today. A reformer and inspiration, Raj Kapoor was known as The Showman Of Bollywood who is still celebrated and cherished for his unmatched charisma and craft that put the Indian film industry on the global map.

Paying a tribute to this Bollywood legend, Tata Play will run a movie marathon of his classic movies from the black and white era on the occasion of his 98th Birth Anniversary today. Viewers will also get to enjoy the reruns over the weekend.

Here are 3 classic Raj Kapoor films that every Indian must watch to commemorate the birth anniversary of the genius actor-filmmaker:

‘Barsaat’

‘Barsaat’ comprises the celebrated 40s on-screen duo Raj Kapoor and the beautiful Nargis Dutt. The film was one of the first major hits directed by Raj Kapoor himself. Revolving around the stories of two friends who fall in love with two village girls from a holiday, the movie explores the contrasting beliefs about love by the two lead characters. A love story looked upon during its time, ‘Barsaat’ continues to be a viewers’ favourite.

‘Shree 420’

Yet another popular romantic movie of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt, the story revolves around the life of a small-town man who comes to a big city in pursuit of his dreams. However, in an interesting turn of events, he loses all his possessions and is given shelter by a woman who looks after him; setting the premise to a love story that still continues to live on. Winning two Filmfare Awards in 1957, ‘Shree 420’ showcases one of Raj Kapoor’s finest works and is loved by one and all.

‘Anari’

Stealing almost every Award and Recognition in 1959, ‘Anari’ became the biggest hit of its time. Starring the power duo of Raj Kapoor and Lalita Pawar, the film explores the misadventures of an honest man who is falsely accused of a murder. What follows is a classic plot of love, mishaps, confusion followed by a happy family ending.