Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino Will Be Making Movies After Directing His Next

Quentin Tarantino is quitting filmmaking after his 10th movie. In a new interview, he declared that he will stop making movies after helming his next project, which will serve as his tenth film.

Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:32 am

Quentin Tarantino is quitting filmmaking after his 10th movie. In a new interview, he declared that he will stop making movies after helming his next project, which will serve as his tenth film.

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," the 59-year-old told CNN's Chris Wallace, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino previously teased his retirement in June 2021. When appearing on "Real Time With Bill Maher", he confirmed he's bowing out to focus on writing.

"I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better," he said.

"Don Siegel - if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop," the Tennessee native added. "But he dribbles away with two more other ones."

Tarantino, who's also behind movies like "Django Unchained" and "Pulp Fiction", recently reflected on his projects throughout his entire career in a recent SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern.

During the chat, he declared that 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is his "best movie" to date.

Related stories

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having 'Man-To-Man Talk' With Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West's Claim Of Originating Idea For 'Django Unchained'

"For years people used to ask me stuff like that," the Oscar winner said. "And I would say something like, 'Oh, they're all my children.' Then I would change it to, 'Well, it kind of depends on when you ask me. If you ask me one year, or one moment, I could say, oh, 'Kill Bill'."

"Another one I could say something else.' (But) I really do think 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my best movie."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Quentin Tarantino
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489