Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Puri Jagannadh To Play A Special Role In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

Director Puri Jagannadh will be seen in a special role alongside actor Chiranjeevi in 'Godfather'. The movie already has specials with a song appearance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Puri Jagannadh To Play A Special Role In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'
Puri Jagannadh Instagram/ @purijagannadh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 4:38 pm

Actor Chiranjeevi will be next seen in a political action entertainer ‘Godfather’. The movie already has specials with a song appearance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Here is another update from the makers of the movie. Director Puri Jagannadh will also be playing a special role in ‘Godfather’ and has joined the shoot today (April 9).

In the pictures posted, Chiranjeevi is seen welcoming Jagannadh with a flower bouquet. Chiranjeevi is seen in a prisoner uniform with the number 786 and Jagannadh is in a black t-shirt. 

Related stories

‘JGM’: Vijay Deverakonda And Puri Jagannadh’s Action Film To Release On August 3, 2023

Salman Khan Finishes Shoot For Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather', New Pictures Released

Puri Jagannadh To Make International Directorial Debut

Jagannadh has previously done cameos for a few of his films. This, however, will be special because he will be seen with Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja directed ‘Godfather’.

The movie is jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, and Konidela Surekha will present the movie. Actress Nayanthara will also play an important role in the movie. Music for the film is composed by S Thaman. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Puri Jagannadh Chiranjeevi Godfather Nayanthara Art And Entertainment Upcoming Telugu Movie Salman Khan Entertainment Puri Jagannadh Chiranjeevi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

A Shadowy Hand: Kashmir’s Tryst With Horror

A Shadowy Hand: Kashmir’s Tryst With Horror