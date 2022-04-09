Puri Jagannadh To Play A Special Role In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

Actor Chiranjeevi will be next seen in a political action entertainer ‘Godfather’. The movie already has specials with a song appearance of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Here is another update from the makers of the movie. Director Puri Jagannadh will also be playing a special role in ‘Godfather’ and has joined the shoot today (April 9).

In the pictures posted, Chiranjeevi is seen welcoming Jagannadh with a flower bouquet. Chiranjeevi is seen in a prisoner uniform with the number 786 and Jagannadh is in a black t-shirt.

Jagannadh has previously done cameos for a few of his films. This, however, will be special because he will be seen with Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja directed ‘Godfather’.

The movie is jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, and Konidela Surekha will present the movie. Actress Nayanthara will also play an important role in the movie. Music for the film is composed by S Thaman.