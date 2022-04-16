Producer-Actor Manju Singh Dies At 73

Known actor and producer Manju Singh who is known for shows like ‘Swaraj’, ‘Ek Kahani’, and ‘Show Time’, has died after suffering from a stroke. She was 73 years old. Singh was fondly called didi by her colleagues. She was known for highlighting various social and cultural issues via her produced shows like ‘Adhikar’ and ‘Samyaktva: True Insight’.

Singh also starred in ‘Gol Maal’ directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in 1979. She played the role of Ratna who was Ramprasad Dashrathprasad Sharma’s (Amol Palekar) sister. Singh’s elder daughter Suparna said that she breathed her last on April 14 at her residence.

"She passed away due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday at her residence,” Suparna told PTI. Singh’s last rites were done on April 16 as the family awaited the arrival of her granddaughter from New York.

Lyricist and screenwriter, Swanand Kirkire, who has won several awards and has worked with Singh on ‘Swaraj’ as a writer, also sent his condolences via Twitter.

मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022

He wrote, "Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time, etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love. Goodbye.”

Singh was an anchor for a children’s show called ‘Khel Khilone’, which she conducted for 7 years. She has two daughters, Suparna and Shalini and a son named Gautam.