Priyanka Chopra Shares Picture Of Nick Jonas, Daughter Malti In Matching Sneakers

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning with Jonas in customized shoes.

Chopra took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Jonas standing with his back to the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine-colored dress.

Malti Marie is in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, and Jonas' shoes have 'MM's Dad' written on them. However, their faces are not visible in the picture.

Jonas shared the same picture and wrote: "First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first bundle of joy, Malti Marie in 2022. Their daughter was born via surrogacy.

[With Inputs from IANS]