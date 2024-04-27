Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Cavanaugh James' ‘Read The Room’ podcast. Appearing on the podcast, she called her initial days in Hollywood as the ‘darkest’ phase of her life. She recalled how she struggled to find a footing because she did not have any contacts. She said, “It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”