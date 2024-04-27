After having a successful career and carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra turned to Hollywood to make her presence felt globally. The actor made her Hollywood debut in 2017 when she starred as Victoria Leeds in ‘Baywatch.’ Since then, there has been no turning back for the actor. In a recent interview, she opened up about how this success in the West did not come easy for her. She recounted her days of struggle.
Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Cavanaugh James' ‘Read The Room’ podcast. Appearing on the podcast, she called her initial days in Hollywood as the ‘darkest’ phase of her life. She recalled how she struggled to find a footing because she did not have any contacts. She said, “It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”
The actor talked about how she had to build her career from scratch in Hollywood. She continued, “I am a very ambitious woman. I run extremely quickly. I want everything to be resolved. I am solution-oriented. However, there are occasions when no remedies exist and you must accept the situation. That's the lesson that enabled me to ride the wave rather than fight it.”
On the work front, Chopra is currently working on ‘Heads Of State.’ She recently donned the hat of an executive producer for Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary, ‘To Kill A Tiger.’ The actor married Nick Jonas in 2018 and they welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, in 2022.