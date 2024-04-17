On Tuesday, Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram stories where she showed her injury on the right side of her forehead with blood splatter. It seems she will be performing high octane action scenes in the movie. 'Heads Of State', which is a comedy-action film, also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles. Priyanka captioned the pic, “I wonder how many bloodied up pictures from work I’ve posted over the years.”