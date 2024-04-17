Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Injured On Sets Of 'Heads Of State'? Bloodied Up Pic On Social Media Leaves Fans Shocked

Priyanka Chopra is currently in France, shooting for 'Heads Of State' which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra suffers injury while shooting for 'Heads Of State' Photo: Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, 'Heads Of State', sustained bruises on her face. She suffered a minor mishap while shooting for the film’s second leg. Priyanka shared a picture of her face with bruises on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram stories where she showed her injury on the right side of her forehead with blood splatter. It seems she will be performing high octane action scenes in the movie. 'Heads Of State', which is a comedy-action film, also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles. Priyanka captioned the pic, “I wonder how many bloodied up pictures from work I’ve posted over the years.”

Priyanka%20Chopra%20shares%20pic%20of%20her%20injury
Priyanka Chopra shares pic of her injury Photo: Instagram
For those unaware, Priyanka is shooting for 'Heads Of State' in France. She has been sharing several behind-the-scenes videos and photos from her trip. Her daughter Maltie Marie Jonas is also with her.

Earlier, Priyanka had performed her own stunts in 'Citadel', where she starred opposite Richard Madden. She had told DNA, “Almost 80% of the stunts on the show, I did myself because I trust my body and my instincts. But I learnt a lot and the action that I have done on this show is definitely very different from what I have done before.”

In May last year, Priyanka gave a sneak peek into her look in 'Heads Of State'. In July, due to the Screen Actors' Guild strike, the shoot of the film was halted.

Priyanka was recently in India along with her husband Nick Jonas and Maltie. The actress was in the country for her work commitments and personal tasks. The entire family visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also celebrated Holi with their near and dear ones. Our desi girl also attended her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya.

