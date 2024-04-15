Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Has THIS To Say About Her Wedding Rumours With Ankit Gupta

‘Udaariyaan’ actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always maintained that they are good friends. But after they appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, fans started to believe that there was something much greater than friendship between the two actors. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opened up about her bond with Ankit Gupta and also revealed her marriage plans.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary spoke at length about her equation with her co-star, Ankit Gupta. She said that they are happy together and they will continue to support each other through their ups and downs. She said, “All good! Aapko kya lag raha hai durr se dekhne mein… Hum toh bahut khush hai. We are very happy! We motivate each other, we support each other… Toh yeh sab wahi jo friends ko karna chahiye, wo poora saara humara support hai ek doosre ke saath.”
Choudhary continued, “And the best thing is Mumbai mein kyunki aapki family bhi nahi hai rehti hai, then you know ki koi hai who takes care of you ya jise main ek call kar sakti hun and he’ll be there. So definitely it’s a beautiful bond and main chahti hoon ki ye rahe hamesha rahe.”
The actor also addressed the wedding rumours with Gupta and said, “We laugh! The first thing we laugh. The second thing because we don’t even talk about it ‘marriage thing.’ I’m not thinking about it. Because abhi woh time hai ki hum dono apne career par focus kare. So, we don’t even humein kya baat-vaat karna hai. We are friends! We don’t even think about it. We don’t even talk about it.”
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship to the media.