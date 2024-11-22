Art & Entertainment

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels

Waves offers over 65 live TV channels of various genres, including movies, interactive games, live events, and online shopping.

Prasar Bharati unveils OTT platform Waves with over 65 live TV channels
Prasar Bharati unveils OTT platform Waves Photo: X/Akashvani
On World Television Day, on November 21, Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, stepped into the digital world by launching its new OTT platform, Waves, with the tag line "Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar".

Waves is available in rural areas through the BharatNet infrastructure.  It offers over 65 live TV channels of various genres, including movies, interactive games, live events, and online shopping. Content will be available in 12 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, English, Marathi, and Tamil. There is no charge for downloading the OTT platform and viewing content, except for premier ones.

Fauji 2.0, a modern adaptation of Shah Rukh Khan's 1980s film, will be showcased on the platform. Kakbhushundi Ramayana, the DD National show, will also be available on Waves. Other Doordarshan shows such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Shaktimaan will also be available to watch.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said, “There is a need for the public broadcaster to remain present on all platforms as we have to make information and content available for the audiences all across our large country.”

Waves will have Ultra HD (1080P) streaming quality and can be simultaneously streamed on up to four devices.

Offline downloads, radio access, and background play functionality will also be offered with a 10 % discount on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) services.

How to download Waves

Users can download the app from the Google Play Store for Android devices or from the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The subscription payments can be made through the Waves official website, Waves.pb, as the app currently does not support in-app purchases.

What are the Subscription Plans?

Waves has several subscription plans.

Platinum Plan - Price: Rs 999 per year

One can access all platform content, including live TV, movies, and exclusive shows. Features like offline downloads, radio access, and background play are also offered. Users also enjoy a 10 % discount on TVOD services and it also supports up to 4 devices with Ultra HD (1080P) streaming, 

Diamond Plan - Price: Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for three months, or Rs 30 per month

Users can access live channels, movies, and on-demand content with HD (720P) streaming. It supports streaming on two devices, with options for download, live TV, and radio. 

Gold Plan - Price: Rs 350 per year, Rs 85 for three months, or Rs 30 per month

It offers single-device access with SD (480P) streaming. Includes live TV and radio.

