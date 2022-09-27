Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's ‘Adipurush’ To Have A Monumental Teaser Launch; Details Here

After the success of his iconic film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, the National award winning director, Om Raut, is all set for the release of his next outing, ‘Adipurush’. The film, which features a stellar casting including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, has managed to grab eyeballs since its inception.

Now adding to the excitement, the much-anticipated teaser and first-look poster of the film is set to be unveiled on October 2, on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with the director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Om Raut confirmed the same in a social media post. He tweeted, “Our magical journey is now yours to experience & love! The much awaited #AdipurushTeaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! #Adipurush releases IN CINEMAS on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!” He also posted pictures with Kriti and Prabhas.

Our magical journey is now yours to experience & love! ✨



The much awaited #AdipurushTeaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2!

Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! #Adipurush releases IN CINEMAS on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D! pic.twitter.com/D5MPSHjcsn — Om Raut (@omraut) September 27, 2022

For those caught unaware, ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

'Adipurush', being the mega Indian film, is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.