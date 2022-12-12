Post Malone’s Mumbai Concert: 10 Songs By The Rapper-Singer That You Can’t Miss

This winter's international concert season in India just got hotter. American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Post Malone, known for his variegated vocals, made his debut in Mumbai on December 10. This was the first time Post Malone performed in India. It was indeed one of the most happening and rocking evenings of 2022.

For the unversed, Post Malone gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and rap. The well-known rapper who is responsible for multiple hits like ‘Sunflower’, ‘Congratulations’, and ‘Circles’ has toured all over the world. He is at the peak of his career and has a huge fan base among youngsters. As of right now, he has 23 million Instagram followers.

For all those who missed out on seeing him live this past weekend, here are some of his superhit songs, that you definitely must know about, and definitely should have in your playlists.

‘Rockstar’

This song rests inside everyone’s mind rent-free. Released in 2017, Rockstar became one of the massive hits of the year scoring One Billion Views on YouTube in 2022. Along with that, the track has been racking up achievements since 2017 and, in 2020, became only the second song ever to surpass two billion streams on Spotify. It has also broken the single-week streaming record on Apple Music, garnering over 25 million streams.

‘Congratulations’

‘Congratulations.’ is one of the most iconic songs of Post Malone. This track really put him on the map back in 2016 following his 2015 debut with ‘White Iverson,’ and it’s still a staple on graduation playlists everywhere. Posty and Quavo set out to make a classic and they did just that!

‘Sunflower’ With Swae Lee

If you're anything like us, having ‘Sunflower’ on all your playlists is one of those things that you just can't resist. This song, which can be found on the Spider-Man: Homecoming soundtrack, sounds like summer. ‘Sunflower’ recently went 17x Platinum, making it the most-certified single in the history of the RIAA.

‘WOW’

The song celebrates Post Malone’s success while flaunting his massive wealth in front of those that doubted his ability to make it to the top. Released in 2019 this hit song rocketed to No. 2 and spent 44 weeks on the charts.

‘Circles’

‘Circles’, another 2019 hit that continues to earn extensive radio play. The song is about someone who realizes that the relationship they're in is stuck in a constant loop of breaking up and getting back together. Released in 2019 the song garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

‘I like You’

In this vibrant hip-hop love song Post Malone and Doja Cat outline their attraction for one another. They enjoy each other's company, and both share the same taste for the finer things. ‘I Like You’ is one of the happier songs by Posty. And you should definitely watch out for this one!

‘Better Now’

This track from his second album, the beerbongs & bentleys universe is one of partying, girls, money, and Saint Laurent clothes, but he makes no secret of the downsides to success like his previous releases. This proves that Post holds the recipe for the perfect chart-topper: a wild lifestyle, exceptionally catchy melodies, and the ability to fit heartfelt acoustic ballads alongside fiery features. He’s been labelled a hip–hop artist, but as the song says, Post Malone is a rockstar too.

‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for the song “One Right Now.” It was the first time the two singers collaborated on a track. The song debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 songs chart dated Nov. 20. It spent 13 total weeks on the chart.

‘Psycho’

Released in 2018, “Psycho” ft Ty Dolla $ign is one of the topmost hit songs of Posty on Billboard. Gaining more than 900 million views on YouTube this song is for sure to give you the best experience during his performance.

‘Goodbyes’

‘Goodbyes’ is the second release off of Post’s third studio album. The song features vocals by Young Thug and marks the first time the two artists appeared on a track. The song will bring back long-forgotten memories of your previous love, bringing all of your feelings back to you.