Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Pooja Bhatt Joins Radhika Madan In Social Drama ‘Sanaa’

The film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of 'Loev' fame and produced by his Four Line Entertainment.

Pooja Bhatt and Radhika Madan Instagram

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 4:26 pm

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has been roped in to play a key role in the social drama 'Sanaa', starring Radhika Madan.

According to the official synopsis, 'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhatt, who returned to acting last year with Netflix show 'Bombay Begums' said she is thrilled to be part of an important film like 'Sanaa', which examines the lives of women in true sense.

“‘Sanaa’ is a deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone.

"I am thrilled and honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do,” Bhatt said in a statement.

Saria without divulging details about Bhatt’s character said it is tailormade for her.

“Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in 'Sanaa'. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I'm thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment,” he said.

Madan began shooting for the film last month in Mumbai. 'Sanaa' also stars Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania.

Besides 'Sanaa', Saria was recently announced as the director of high-octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime and is co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

[With Inputs From PTI]

